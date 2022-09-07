Sullivan receives Rising Star Award

Sullivan

Matt Sullivan, assistant director of disability resources at Washington University in St. Louis, recently received the Rising Star Award from the Coalition for Disability Access in Health Sciences Education during its symposium, held July 18-19 in Cleveland. Sullivan has served on the coalition’s board of directors since summer 2021, and this summer, he was elected to the executive committee, on which he will serve a three-year term as chief of staff.

The Rising Star Award is given to a disability resource professional who showcases potential as a leader in the field of health science and medical education. The recipient is committed to advancing the coalition’s mission and vision of “developing leading practices that facilitate access and opportunity for people with disabilities in health science education.”

Sullivan joined Disability Resources in December 2021. Disability Resources advocates for the equitable access and inclusion of disabled students and is responsible for determining and coordinating accommodations for disabled students at WashU.