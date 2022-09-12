The View From Here 09.12.22

To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Emergency communication test Sept. 20
Flags lowered in respect for memory of Queen Elizabeth
Notables
Evaluation of AI for medical imaging: A key requirement for clinical translation
Rogers selected as scholar in emerging leadership program
Obituaries
Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72
David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66
Research Wire
Mathematician Stern to advance scientific computing methods
Naseh to assess economic progress of refugees from Afghanistan
New practical method of producing Airy beams could enhance ultrasound
Washington People
Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service
Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice
Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.