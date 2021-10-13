THE RECORD

Allen recognized for legal work

By Kelly Wiese Niemeyer
Monica Allen
Allen

Monica J. Allen, vice chancellor and general counsel at Washington University in St. Louis, is being honored by Missouri Lawyers Media for her work as an in-house counsel.  

In all, the organization is honoring 55 women at the Women’s Justice Awards, among them judges, in-house counsel, legal scholars, attorneys in private practice and law students. A ceremony will take place Oct. 21 at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.

Allen is one of five honorees receiving the Corporate Award, which recognizes those who serve as general or in-house counsel, advising their businesses or organizations on complex legal matters. Allen has been WashU’s general counsel since 2016, having joined the university in 2006. Allen is chief legal officer to the university’s Board of Trustees and chancellor and provides legal representation and counsel to all other academic and administrative units.

Allen holds three degrees from the university, having earned a bachelor’s degree in 1980 and a master’s degree in 1985, both in comparative literature, from Arts & Sciences, and a law degree in 1992. She is a member of various professional organizations, including the National Association of College and University Attorneys and the Association of Corporate Counsel.

In addition, Calann “Cay” Edwards, a student at the School of Law, is one of four people being honored at the ceremony with a “Leaders of Tomorrow” award. The award recognizes students who demonstrate leadership, professionalism and a passion for making a difference in the justice system or legal profession.

